Wizz Air to operate 1,200 flights baily buring the summer season

Wizz Air will operate 1,200 flights per day during the summer peak season and, based on the experience of recent years, is once again introducing extraordinary measures to ensure safe and smooth travel, the airline told MTI on Friday.

According to the statement, Wizz Air is entering this summer season with 15 new routes, 19 new aircraft, and nearly three million available seats, representing approximately 30 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

An expanded summer action team will once again be established at the airline’s operations control centre to respond immediately to any disruptions. Specialists will remain in constant contact around the clock with staff at the operations centre, customer service, ground handling providers, and the communications department, enabling rapid responses when needed. Artificial intelligence will also support operations. In addition, as in the previous year, Wizz Air will cooperate with HungaroControl, Hungary’s air navigation service provider, to bring forward the departure times of the first flights of the day, making the overall daily schedule more predictable and stable. The airline has also adjusted flight scheduling to allow operational issues caused by delays to be resolved more efficiently.

Wizz Air is asking passengers to assist by arriving at the airport earlier than usual, at least two hours before their flight’s scheduled departure.

To address the challenges of the summer season, the airline has introduced a Delay Assistance service, which can be purchased during the booking process. On the day of travel, the system automatically checks the status of the passenger’s flight and provides advance notification if it is delayed by more than two hours or has been cancelled. It then offers an easy-to-use rebooking platform where affected passengers can book an alternative flight to their destination free of charge within a specified budget limit.

If the proposed rebooking options are not suitable, affected passengers can receive a full refund of their booking, including the airfare and additional services purchased for the journey, such as Wizz Priority and checked baggage. They may also continue to use the flight included in their original booking, the statement highlighted.

Another new feature is the Wizz Link service, which allows previously separate bookings to be combined. As a result, passengers travelling through multiple cities can now manage all their reservations in one place at the same time.

The airline recalled that in May this year, Wizz Air achieved a flight completion rate of 99.99 percent across its entire network, while 82.67 percent of its flights arrived within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time.

During the summer months, Wizz Air will operate 1,200 flights daily across its network, serving nearly 200 destinations on multiple continents with a fleet of 269 aircraft. More than 4,000 cabin crew members, along with thousands of engineers and operational staff, will contribute to the operation of these flights.

(MTI)