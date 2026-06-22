Heatwave to intensify next week as temperatures climb to 38°C in Hungary

The heatwave will continue next week in Hungary. At the beginning of the week, daytime highs are expected to range between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius, while by the end of the week temperatures are forecast to reach 33-38 degrees during the hottest hours of the day. Showers, thunderstorms and even cloudbursts may still occur on Monday, but the likelihood of precipitation will decrease afterwards, according to the forecast of HungaroMet.

On Monday, sunshine will dominate during the first half of the day, although cloudier and wetter conditions may occur mainly east of the Danube. During the afternoon, cumulus cloud formation will intensify elsewhere as well, and showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in several waves across many parts of the country. Intense storm cells may bring torrential rain, hail and strong wind gusts. Independent of thunderstorms, northerly winds will strengthen, especially in Transdanubia. Afternoon temperatures will generally rise to between 30 and 35°C.

Tuesday will bring plenty of sunshine with scattered cumulus clouds. Showers and thunderstorms may occur only in a few locations. Northerly winds will remain mostly light. Temperatures are expected to fall to between 15 and 20°C by dawn, with lower values in colder areas and higher readings near lakes, in city centres and at higher elevations. Afternoon highs will range from 30 to 35°C.

On Wednesday, mostly clear or slightly cloudy and sunny weather is expected. Isolated showers or thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Northerly winds will become more active. Morning temperatures will generally range from 14 to 19°C, while afternoon temperatures will again reach 30 to 35°C.

Thursday is expected to be clear and sunny with no precipitation. Northerly winds may strengthen in the eastern part of the country. Overnight lows will mostly range between 13 and 18°C, while daytime highs will reach between 31 and 36°C.

Friday will bring clear, sunny and dry weather, with mostly light to moderate winds. Morning temperatures will be between 13 and 18°C, while afternoon highs are expected to peak between 32 and 37°C.

On Saturday, clear or slightly cloudy and sunny conditions are forecast, with no precipitation and light to moderate winds. Minimum temperatures will range from 12 to 22°C, while maximum temperatures will be between 32 and 38°C.

Sunday is also expected to be mostly sunny, with clear or slightly cloudy skies and a low chance of precipitation. Winds will remain light to moderate. Temperatures will fall to between 13 and 23°C by dawn and rise to between 33 and 38°C during the afternoon.

(MTI)