Hungary remains committed to adopting the euro by 2030, says finance minister

Hungary remains committed to adopting the euro and has undertaken to meet the Maastricht criteria by 2030, Finance Minister András Kármán wrote on Monday in connection with the upcoming visit of Eurogroup President Kyriakos Pierrakakis to Hungary on Thursday.

According to a post published on Kármán’s Facebook page, he and Prime Minister Péter Magyar will meet Pierrakakis on Friday. As finance minister, Kármán first held bilateral talks with the Eurogroup president at the ECOFIN meeting in Cyprus in May.

The minister also addressed the issue of the reference interest rate cap. He wrote that it remains “a perennial topic, despite the fact that we have repeatedly stated that with responsible economic policy and a predictable budget, the previous government would not have needed to introduce and maintain indefinitely such a market-distorting measure as the mortgage loan interest rate cap.”

In this regard, he said that the Tisza government will maintain the interest rate cap under unchanged conditions until early October, while allowing time for consultations. This will make it possible to phase out the measure in a way that ensures genuinely vulnerable borrowers receive real assistance.

(MTI)