Debrecen Podcast launches new season: science made accessible with a focus on local research

The Debrecen Podcast is excited to announce a special scientific season supported by the National Research, Development, and Innovation Office’s “Scientific Research in Debrecen” Mecenatúra grant.

In 2025, the podcast will dedicate nearly its entire season to presenting a wide array of scientific research conducted in Debrecen in an accessible and engaging format. The goal is to bring the city’s scientific community and research achievements closer to the general audience, making science both relatable and inspiring.

The episodes will feature groundbreaking work from the University of Debrecen’s 13 faculties, the HUN-REN Institute for Nuclear Research, and the HUN-REN Ecological Research Centre’s Tisza Research Division. Each episode will delve into significant research projects, profiling the leading researchers and highlighting the societal and economic impacts of their work.

“Making science accessible to everyone, not just the academic community, is important to us, and podcasting offers an excellent platform for this,” said Viktor Löki, one of the hosts of the Debrecen Podcast.

“This season is a great opportunity to showcase Debrecen as one of Hungary’s hubs for scientific innovation,” added Ákos Mikos, another host of the podcast.

Listeners can look forward to insightful stories that combine cutting-edge science with compelling narratives about the researchers driving innovation in Debrecen.