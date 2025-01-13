Sunny weather expected early in the week, followed by cloudy, foggy days

At the beginning of the week, sunny weather is expected, but starting Wednesday, cloudy, foggy conditions with no significant precipitation will prevail, according to the forecast from HungaroMet Zrt.

On Monday, both heavily cloudy and less cloudy periods are expected in Transdanubia, while other areas will experience less cloud cover, with no significant precipitation likely. The north and northeast winds will be brisk in many areas, with occasional strong gusts. Highs will range from 0 to 5 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, fog patches may form in the early morning, but sunny, clear weather is expected during the day without precipitation. From the evening, high-altitude clouds will temporarily increase and thicken from the north. Winds will be light to moderate.

Morning lows will generally range from -8 to -4 degrees Celsius, with colder values possible in frost-prone areas. By early afternoon, temperatures will rise to between -1 and 3 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, cloud cover will increase and thicken from the north, resulting in mostly cloudy or overcast skies. In central regions, some clearing and sunshine may occur during the day. Light snow, minor snowfall, or sleet may occur in the west.

Winds will be mostly light and variable but may strengthen occasionally in Northern Transdanubia, with strong gusts in mountainous regions. Morning lows will generally range from -7 to -2 degrees Celsius, with colder spots in less cloudy, frost-prone areas. Afternoon highs will range from -2 to 5 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, fog may form in some areas by morning, with predominantly cloudy or overcast and foggy conditions expected during the day. No significant precipitation is likely, though light drizzle or snow flurries may occur. Winds will remain light to moderate.

Morning lows will generally range from -5 to 0 degrees Celsius, colder in less cloudy, frost-prone areas. Frost-free conditions are possible in the northwest and west. Highs will range from 0 to 6 degrees Celsius, with colder conditions in foggy, overcast areas.

On Friday, overcast, foggy, and frosty conditions are likely, with the chance of some sunny intervals. No significant precipitation is expected, and winds will remain light. Morning temperatures will range from -4 to 2 degrees Celsius, with highs around freezing, though much warmer conditions are possible in sunny areas.

On Saturday, overcast, foggy, and frosty conditions with no precipitation are expected. Winds will remain light. Morning temperatures will range from -4 to 2 degrees Celsius, with afternoon highs between -2 and 3 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, similar overcast, foggy, frosty conditions are expected. No precipitation is likely, and winds will remain light. Morning lows will range from -3 to 2 degrees Celsius, with highs between -2 and 3 degrees Celsius in the afternoon.

