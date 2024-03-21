The Made in Debrecen Festival is back – programs

Many people have been waiting for it and the big day is coming soon. On 23 March 2024, concerts will take place in nine venues at the Made in Debrecen Festival.
As we know from the organizers, nearly 180 local music acts have applied for the 2024 Made in Debrecen Festival, and among them, almost 40 brand new names will be among the old familiar ones.
Compared to the festivals of the last two years, no revolutionary changes are expected this year, as there is no point in changing the tried and tested recipe, but the high number of applications meant that the program had to be expanded from the previous eight venues to nine stages. In addition to the Roncsbár, Incognito, the Rocksuli large hall and gallery in the Ifiház, Desz24, which is returning after renovation, Bakelit and Stay Beer Bar, Modem and Malter will also be joining the list of venues.
At 10 am, it’s almost customary that emblematic bands open the day in the first time slot: this time the duo of Balázs Szabó and Mátyás Ölveti (Szabó Balázs Bandája), who are from Debrecen, Bogi Nagy, Fruzsi Erdős, Gergő Dánielfy, Lyuhász Lyácint Bt. or Necropsia, who have recently resurrected after a long break, will set the mood for the day.
This year there will also be a guest city at the festival. Eger, an important cultural and tourist center in the north-eastern region, will be represented by bands such as ODD ID (ex-Ethnofil) singer Okos Viola, who recently released a folk solo album, AllSuckAll, a local bastion of the grunge and metal scene, and Shapat Terror, one of the most nationally important bands of the progressive and stoner rock movements of the 2000s, who are still active today.
The Made in Debrecen Festival is a grassroots initiative organized by the Debrecen Rocksuli, which has been shaping and supporting local music communities for 35 years, and its affiliated voluntary groups and civic groups, donating hundreds of volunteer hours to the event. As in previous years, the festival is strongly supported by the City of Debrecen, but more and more market players are also lining up to support the event.
The full program is here:
RONCSBÁR
10.00 Szabó Balázs & Ölveti Mátyás
10.50 Neonhoal
11.30 Kertekalatt
12.10 Hodi Kiabál
12.50 Heavy Brains
13.30 Yulius25
14.10 Záróra zenekar
14.50 Chrome RT
15.30 Buggz Bunny
16.10 Árnyéknyúl
16.50 Crams
17.30 Van zenekar
18.10 Trident
18.50 Blues From Hell
19.30 Forbi Brass
20.10 Lautitia Ifjúsági Vegyeskar
20.50 Android zenekar
21.30 Pit of Saron
22.10 Shapat Terror
22.50 Tortuga
23.30 Bad Habit
00.10 Monster Pie Party
INCOGNITO
10.00 Dánielfy Gergő
10.50 ROVER zenekar
11.30 Elek zenekar
12.10 Tóth-Papp Jazz Duó
12.50 Szirota Jennifer & Abuczki Norbert
13.30 Főnix Rock Band
14.10 AntiAge
14.50 LynkyStynky
15.30 Öreg halász és a tenger zenekar
16.10 Lady & the Tramps
16.50 KATVANHOE
17.30 Signal Motorock
18.10 Retronome
18.50 Trouble Time
19.30 Lunda
20.10 Toomorrow zenekar
20.50 Acousteria
21.30 SixPack
22.10 BLUES HAMMER
22.50 Hobo Bill Band
23.30 Matchboys Trió
BAKELIT
10.00 Erdős Fruzsi Akusztik
10.50 RockTwo
11.30 Czifra Balázs
12.10 Magyar Máté
12.50 Zaj zenekar
13.30 Eszti & Áron duó
14.10 K.A.S.
14.50 San Marco & Luigi
15.30 Dorogi Laci
16.10 Fundead
16.50 Gyarmati Dominik
17.30 szilu
18.10 AYA
18.50 Baking Bread
19.30 Kinka
20.10 Balázs-Földi Virág
20.50 Debreceni Citerazenekar
IFIHÁZ GALÉRIA
10.00 Nagy Bogi
10.50 X-Tender
11.30 Random Characters
12.10 Dallam Vadászok
12.50 Androids Do Dream
13.30 Made in FMG
14.10 Made in FMG
14.50 Made in FMG
15.30 Horsebird
16.10 Kantrijó
16.50 Műsorszünet
17.30 Babro
18.10 Plaster
18.50 Rögtön Jövök
19.30 Sound Garage
20.10 Wyrfarkas
20.50 Kovács Tamás Band
21.30 Bordó Sárkány
22.10 Dominiqa Savah
22.50 Valahány
IFIHÁZ ROCKSULI
10.00 NECROPSIA
10.50 MOLTO
11.30 MEMORAT
12.10 Lost for Eternity
12.50 RECKLESS
13.30 Rocksuli35
14.10 MELODY X
14.50 TOXIN
15.30 BlackBurn
16.10 Darkness Eaters
16.50 Jericho
17.30 Ktulu
18.10 Leuctra
18.50 Bearfood
19.30 Damage Done
20.10 Number of the East
20.50 Álszakáll
21.30 Betonlégy
22.10 Bypass of Anger
22.50 KabinLáz
23.30 Gizzy Flyin’
MODEM
10.00 LyuHász lYáciNt bt
10.50 The Black Cat
11.30 dj goodbye
12.10 Majd Kiderül Kvartett
12.50 A kutya meg a nő
13.30 LOST BLUE
14.10 Vajda István bárzongorista
14.50 AcousticDuo
15.30 Bikfalvi Akusztik
16.10 Réti Tibibácsi
16.50 Hello XYZ
17.30 Tolvaj
18.10 Okos Viola
18.50 Vidám Dharma
19.30 Szakaszhatár
20.10 Mood Swing
20.50 San Marco, Nikky & Luis
21.30 TRES HOMBRES kanapé BOYS Band
22.10 Minimum 4
MALTER
10.00 Gidnim’Rém
10.50 Grund
11.30 7 Bar
12.10 Mutatis Mutandis
12.50 Naez
13.30 Gone Groove
14.10 Attic Attempt
14.50 Neverend
15.30 KARC
16.10 Water Signs
16.50 Ghost Toast
17.30 Vájb
18.10 πT
18.50 YNGSAD
19.30 40 Days
20.10 Noise Flow
20.50 Hoeh8erz
21.30 diw
22.10 BASE Gang
DESZ24
10.00 Black Sabbath Tribute
10.50 Gyártásközi Hulladék
11.30 X-eyed
12.10 vÉLETlen
12.50 Vermin Woods
13.30 PURPLEMIND
14.10 Cetaphobia
14.50 Eticat
15.30 Pretenderz
16.10 GIRLFACTORY
16.50 Divent
17.30 Hexxen
18.10 INFER!S
18.50 Mock Surprise
19.30 Soviet Monday
20.10 Gate69
20.50 iRON!A
21.30 Huncut Pónik
22.10 BoobStorm
22.50 HATRED SOLUTION
23.30 REDA
STAY BEER BAR
10.00 Vibe & Music
10.50 Énekelj Stúdió Disney Hercegnői
11.30 Énekelj Stúdió Pop Stars
12.10 Axlen
12.50 Kaiko
13.30 Dr. Kondor Klinikája & Bódy Prof.
14.10 Electro Lyra
14.50 3colors
15.30 Fonogeri
16.10 Muzvio
16.50 Dj Bazsi X Csics
17.30 RNS
18.30 The Magic Track
19.30 Debrec’n’Bass. Mitoklin & Plus
20.30 Debrec’n’Bass. Lead & Store
21.30 Enbébi
22.30 BRSZ
23.30 Ű999
(VisitDebrecen)
Main picture: Facebook / Made in Debrecen Fesztivál