The Made in Debrecen Festival is back – programs

Many people have been waiting for it and the big day is coming soon. On 23 March 2024, concerts will take place in nine venues at the Made in Debrecen Festival.

As we know from the organizers, nearly 180 local music acts have applied for the 2024 Made in Debrecen Festival, and among them, almost 40 brand new names will be among the old familiar ones.

Compared to the festivals of the last two years, no revolutionary changes are expected this year, as there is no point in changing the tried and tested recipe, but the high number of applications meant that the program had to be expanded from the previous eight venues to nine stages. In addition to the Roncsbár, Incognito, the Rocksuli large hall and gallery in the Ifiház, Desz24, which is returning after renovation, Bakelit and Stay Beer Bar, Modem and Malter will also be joining the list of venues.

At 10 am, it’s almost customary that emblematic bands open the day in the first time slot: this time the duo of Balázs Szabó and Mátyás Ölveti (Szabó Balázs Bandája), who are from Debrecen, Bogi Nagy, Fruzsi Erdős, Gergő Dánielfy, Lyuhász Lyácint Bt. or Necropsia, who have recently resurrected after a long break, will set the mood for the day.

This year there will also be a guest city at the festival. Eger, an important cultural and tourist center in the north-eastern region, will be represented by bands such as ODD ID (ex-Ethnofil) singer Okos Viola, who recently released a folk solo album, AllSuckAll, a local bastion of the grunge and metal scene, and Shapat Terror, one of the most nationally important bands of the progressive and stoner rock movements of the 2000s, who are still active today.

The Made in Debrecen Festival is a grassroots initiative organized by the Debrecen Rocksuli, which has been shaping and supporting local music communities for 35 years, and its affiliated voluntary groups and civic groups, donating hundreds of volunteer hours to the event. As in previous years, the festival is strongly supported by the City of Debrecen, but more and more market players are also lining up to support the event.

The full program is here:

RONCSBÁR

10.00 Szabó Balázs & Ölveti Mátyás

10.50 Neonhoal

11.30 Kertekalatt

12.10 Hodi Kiabál

12.50 Heavy Brains

13.30 Yulius25

14.10 Záróra zenekar

14.50 Chrome RT

15.30 Buggz Bunny

16.10 Árnyéknyúl

16.50 Crams

17.30 Van zenekar

18.10 Trident

18.50 Blues From Hell

19.30 Forbi Brass

20.10 Lautitia Ifjúsági Vegyeskar

20.50 Android zenekar

21.30 Pit of Saron

22.10 Shapat Terror

22.50 Tortuga

23.30 Bad Habit

00.10 Monster Pie Party

INCOGNITO

10.00 Dánielfy Gergő

10.50 ROVER zenekar

11.30 Elek zenekar

12.10 Tóth-Papp Jazz Duó

12.50 Szirota Jennifer & Abuczki Norbert

13.30 Főnix Rock Band

14.10 AntiAge

14.50 LynkyStynky

15.30 Öreg halász és a tenger zenekar

16.10 Lady & the Tramps

16.50 KATVANHOE

17.30 Signal Motorock

18.10 Retronome

18.50 Trouble Time

19.30 Lunda

20.10 Toomorrow zenekar

20.50 Acousteria

21.30 SixPack

22.10 BLUES HAMMER

22.50 Hobo Bill Band

23.30 Matchboys Trió

BAKELIT

10.00 Erdős Fruzsi Akusztik

10.50 RockTwo

11.30 Czifra Balázs

12.10 Magyar Máté

12.50 Zaj zenekar

13.30 Eszti & Áron duó

14.10 K.A.S.

14.50 San Marco & Luigi

15.30 Dorogi Laci

16.10 Fundead

16.50 Gyarmati Dominik

17.30 szilu

18.10 AYA

18.50 Baking Bread

19.30 Kinka

20.10 Balázs-Földi Virág

20.50 Debreceni Citerazenekar

IFIHÁZ GALÉRIA

10.00 Nagy Bogi

10.50 X-Tender

11.30 Random Characters

12.10 Dallam Vadászok

12.50 Androids Do Dream

13.30 Made in FMG

14.10 Made in FMG

14.50 Made in FMG

15.30 Horsebird

16.10 Kantrijó

16.50 Műsorszünet

17.30 Babro

18.10 Plaster

18.50 Rögtön Jövök

19.30 Sound Garage

20.10 Wyrfarkas

20.50 Kovács Tamás Band

21.30 Bordó Sárkány

22.10 Dominiqa Savah

22.50 Valahány

IFIHÁZ ROCKSULI

10.00 NECROPSIA

10.50 MOLTO

11.30 MEMORAT

12.10 Lost for Eternity

12.50 RECKLESS

13.30 Rocksuli35

14.10 MELODY X

14.50 TOXIN

15.30 BlackBurn

16.10 Darkness Eaters

16.50 Jericho

17.30 Ktulu

18.10 Leuctra

18.50 Bearfood

19.30 Damage Done

20.10 Number of the East

20.50 Álszakáll

21.30 Betonlégy

22.10 Bypass of Anger

22.50 KabinLáz

23.30 Gizzy Flyin’

MODEM

10.00 LyuHász lYáciNt bt

10.50 The Black Cat

11.30 dj goodbye

12.10 Majd Kiderül Kvartett

12.50 A kutya meg a nő

13.30 LOST BLUE

14.10 Vajda István bárzongorista

14.50 AcousticDuo

15.30 Bikfalvi Akusztik

16.10 Réti Tibibácsi

16.50 Hello XYZ

17.30 Tolvaj

18.10 Okos Viola

18.50 Vidám Dharma

19.30 Szakaszhatár

20.10 Mood Swing

20.50 San Marco, Nikky & Luis

21.30 TRES HOMBRES kanapé BOYS Band

22.10 Minimum 4

MALTER

10.00 Gidnim’Rém

10.50 Grund

11.30 7 Bar

12.10 Mutatis Mutandis

12.50 Naez

13.30 Gone Groove

14.10 Attic Attempt

14.50 Neverend

15.30 KARC

16.10 Water Signs

16.50 Ghost Toast

17.30 Vájb

18.10 πT

18.50 YNGSAD

19.30 40 Days

20.10 Noise Flow

20.50 Hoeh8erz

21.30 diw

22.10 BASE Gang

DESZ24

10.00 Black Sabbath Tribute

10.50 Gyártásközi Hulladék

11.30 X-eyed

12.10 vÉLETlen

12.50 Vermin Woods

13.30 PURPLEMIND

14.10 Cetaphobia

14.50 Eticat

15.30 Pretenderz

16.10 GIRLFACTORY

16.50 Divent

17.30 Hexxen

18.10 INFER!S

18.50 Mock Surprise

19.30 Soviet Monday

20.10 Gate69

20.50 iRON!A

21.30 Huncut Pónik

22.10 BoobStorm

22.50 HATRED SOLUTION

23.30 REDA

STAY BEER BAR

10.00 Vibe & Music

10.50 Énekelj Stúdió Disney Hercegnői

11.30 Énekelj Stúdió Pop Stars

12.10 Axlen

12.50 Kaiko

13.30 Dr. Kondor Klinikája & Bódy Prof.

14.10 Electro Lyra

14.50 3colors

15.30 Fonogeri

16.10 Muzvio

16.50 Dj Bazsi X Csics

17.30 RNS

18.30 The Magic Track

19.30 Debrec’n’Bass. Mitoklin & Plus

20.30 Debrec’n’Bass. Lead & Store

21.30 Enbébi

22.30 BRSZ

23.30 Ű999

Main picture: Facebook / Made in Debrecen Fesztivál