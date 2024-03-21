Many more concerts await those who want to party in March in Debrecen

In March, Debrecen’s concert venues offer great programs. With nationally renowned and popular artists and bands, retro concerts and UV color parties, there’s something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a quiet, intimate concert or a raging party.
Lóci játszik X. tour
Date: 2024. March 22., Friday
Venue: Great Forest Water Tower
More information (in HUN): https://www.facebook.com/events/377295668220941
Leander Kills concert
Date: March 22, 2024, Friday
Venue: Roncsbár
More information (in HUN): https://www.facebook.com/events/1798126233968602
UV COLOR MADNESS by Movement Nights
Date: March 23, 2024, Saturday
Venue: HALL
More information (in HUN): https://www.facebook.com/events/7303743106351896
Vabadaba: Geszti concert feat. Eszter Váczi
Date: March 25, 2024, Monday
Venue: Kölcsey Center
More information (in HUN): https://www.facebook.com/events/329109553396138
Deeprecen Vol. 18.
Ørdøg, Ghost Toast, Hatred Solution
Date: March 29, 2024, Friday
Venue: Great Forest Water Tower
More information (in HUN): https://www.facebook.com/events/1088426795730930
Téboly 3
Date: March 30, 2024, Saturday
Venue: Great Forest Water Tower
More information (in HUN): https://www.facebook.com/events/691621579797763
(VisitDebrecen)