Many more concerts await those who want to party in March in Debrecen

In March, Debrecen’s concert venues offer great programs. With nationally renowned and popular artists and bands, retro concerts and UV color parties, there’s something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a quiet, intimate concert or a raging party.

Lóci játszik X. tour

Date: 2024. March 22., Friday

Venue: Great Forest Water Tower

More information (in HUN): https://www.facebook.com/events/377295668220941

Leander Kills concert

Date: March 22, 2024, Friday

Venue: Roncsbár

More information (in HUN): https://www.facebook.com/events/1798126233968602

UV COLOR MADNESS by Movement Nights

Date: March 23, 2024, Saturday

Venue: HALL

More information (in HUN): https://www.facebook.com/events/7303743106351896

Vabadaba: Geszti concert feat. Eszter Váczi

Date: March 25, 2024, Monday

Venue: Kölcsey Center

More information (in HUN): https://www.facebook.com/events/329109553396138

Deeprecen Vol. 18.

Ørdøg, Ghost Toast, Hatred Solution

Date: March 29, 2024, Friday

Venue: Great Forest Water Tower

More information (in HUN): https://www.facebook.com/events/1088426795730930

Téboly 3

Date: March 30, 2024, Saturday

Venue: Great Forest Water Tower

More information (in HUN): https://www.facebook.com/events/691621579797763

