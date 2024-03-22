Pedestrians Fought For a Man’s Life on a Busy Debrecen Street

On Tuesday, a 60-year-old man suddenly collapsed in one of Debrecen’s busiest streets without any prior warning sign. According to the information of the National Ambulance Service, passers-by immediately rushed to the man and called an ambulance, and then, according to the telephone instructions, they examined the victim, who was no longer breathing.

“Our experienced rescue control colleague immediately alerted the nearest rescue unit, while instructing the helpers on the steps of resuscitation”, they said.

The ambulance car, which arrived on the scene within minutes, continued to fight for the patient’s life at an elevated level, while chest compressions, which were started in time, eventually led to success and the ambulance was able to take the man to the hospital in a stable condition.

debreceninap.hu