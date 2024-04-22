BMW-Lufthansa agreement: larger planes fly between Debrecen and Munich

The BMW Group has signed a company contract with the Lufthansa airline concerning the car factory in Debrecen, according to which planes with a larger capacity will operate between Debrecen and Munich on Mondays and Fridays.

On these days, the airline’s largest aircraft serving on short and medium-haul routes, the 215-seat Airbus A321neo, will operate on the route, announced Johannes Walter, Vice President of the Lufthansa Group.

He expressed his joy that their flights will transport hundreds of BMW engineers and innovators between the two cities, for which they have concluded a long-term agreement.

With the new flight, the Debrecen-Munich route can be completed in 1.5 hours, via Budapest, this time would be 3-3.5 hours, he said, adding: that Lufthansa’s goal is to stimulate people, cultures and the economy in a sustainable way.

He expressed his hope that tourists will also use their services in large numbers, since the five-star Munich airport can be reached with one stop, from where you can travel to any part of the world.

Johannes Walter said that Lufthansa’s commitment to Hungary is unbroken, and 141 destinations can be reached from Budapest with their flights.

Liv Eske Herrström, the Managing Director of BMW Manufacturing Hungary Kft., called the expansion of flight capacity an important milestone, which also praises the work of Lufthansa and Debrecen airport. Developments have been made in recent years that make it possible for larger planes to land in Debrecen, he added.

He indicated: that today more than a thousand employees work in Debrecen, they are preparing the factory for the start of car production next year. The number of employees is constantly increasing, and Lufthansa flights with larger capacity enable their employees to travel home and back in good quality.

László Papp (Fidesz-KDNP), the Mayor of Debrecen, said that trust is the basis of the cooperation between the city, BMW and Lufthansa.

In his opinion, the airport also strengthens the competitiveness of Debrecen, which is why its continuous development is important. He mentioned that they have modernized the passenger safety equipment, and started expanding the passenger terminal, and their plans include the construction of a new runway and a new passenger terminal.

Lufthansa flights operate between Debrecen and Munich on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. From Friday, the 215-seat Airbus A321neo will transport passengers twice a week.

(MTI)

Photo: MTI/Zsolt Czeglédi