University students from Pécs won this year’s Medical Cup in Debrecen

University students from Pécs won the overall competition of this year’s Medikus Cup – the organizers announced at the closing ceremony of the three-day competition series on Sunday afternoon in the Főnix Arena in Debrecen.

For the fifty-first time this year, the medical students of the four Hungarian medical institutions – the University of Debrecen, the University of Pécs, the Semmelweis University and the University of Szeged – competed in five sports.

The women’s and men’s teams tested their skills in small-court football, handball, volleyball, basketball and water polo.

The competitors and teams with the best individual performance received the cups at the closing ceremony on Sunday, the absolute winner of the Medical Cup, the team of the University of Pécs, took home the traveling cup.

“Sports and healing are teamwork, let’s go” – welcomed the young people at the closing ceremony, the state secretary responsible for innovation and higher education of the Ministry of Culture and Innovation.

Balázs Hankó said “university makes you young and keeps you young, sports make you young and keep you young”, together this is the recipe for “eternal youth”. And the participants of the Medical Cup brought the hope of “eternal youth” for the fifty-first time, he added.

The state secretary reminded that in just eighty days, Debrecen will host Europe’s largest higher education and sports event, the European University Games, together with its “neighboring castle”, Miskolc, with eight thousand participants coming to Hungary from more than five hundred European universities.

“We have eighty days to prepare and show what Hungarian virtue is. Go university students, go doctors!” Balázs Hankó concluded his greeting.

Main picture: Cheerleader presentation at the results announcement and closing ceremony of the 51st Medikus Cup at the Főnix Arena in Debrecen on April 21, 2024. MTI/Zsolt Czeglédi