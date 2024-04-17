Debrecen hosts the 51th Medical Cup

Between 2024.04.19 and 2024.04.21. Debrecen will be the host for the 51th Medical Cup. Debrecen was the host city for 2019 where we managed to keep the cup at home.

It is held between the 4 medical universities of the country since 1972.

Participating universities:

University of Szeged

Semmelweis University

University of Debrecen

University of Pécs

Students compete in 5 different sports:

Basketball

Volleyball

Football

Handball

Waterpolo

This year FOR THE FIRST TIME women athletes will compete in every sport.

More information at the Facebook-event.