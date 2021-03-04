Government Set to Introduce New Higher Education Financing Model in Autumn

Hungary’s government is planning to introduce a new financing model for the entire higher education sector from the autumn, making scientific and research activities a bigger factor in the amount of funding universities receive, the daily Magyar Nemzet said.

The planned “three-pillar” financing model would see higher education institutions receive separate funds for education, their operations and upkeep as well as scientific and research activities, the paper said. The new system, modelled after Austria’s higher education financing system, would aim to improve their competitiveness. The model also serves to encourage universities and colleges to improve their cost-effectiveness and education standards by setting specific qualitative and quantitative performance targets for them, Magyar Nemzet cited the innovation and technology ministry as saying. The details of the model are still being worked out, the ministry said, adding that the new system was guaranteed to stabilise the finances of higher education institutions. Ministerial commissioner Lívia Pavlik has said that the government’s plan was to sign 15-20-year framework agreements with higher education institutions that would define their main development goals. The government also wants to sign shorter-term financing deals so that universities could plan for the longer run, she said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay