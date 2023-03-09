Melitta Csorján’s exhibition “I am a contemporary artist-mother” was opened in Debrecen with a spectacular dance performance

The exhibition of Melitta Méhi Csorján, a painter born in Székelyhíd, was opened in Debrecen at the DAB headquarters on March 8.

Prof. Dr. István Rácz, president of the MTA DAB Club, greeted the gathering, and then the exhibition was opened by museologist Lilla Szoboszlai. Dance artist Simon Reni and the artists of Move from your soul! participated in the event.

More about the artist

Melitta Csorján was born on August 6, 1978, in Székelyhíd (Romania). Education: she graduated from Szent László Roman Catholic High School in Nagyvárad in 1996. The following year, she was admitted to the art pedagogy department of the Ion Andreescu Academy of Fine Arts in Cluj. Here she studied monumental and iconic painting. In 2002, she passed the state examination and obtained a degree in painting and visual education. In 2008, she was admitted to the painting section of the National Association of Hungarian Artists. In 2013, she spent four months in Paris as an art scholarship holder. She learned the basics of painting from the painter János Zsugán during her high school years. Later, in preparation for admission to the university of fine arts, she studied in the studio of Vilmos Bölöni, a graphic designer and set designer.

Melitta Csorján was interviewed by Attila Kenyeres for Debrecen Nap a few years ago, you can read the conversation in Hungarian here.

