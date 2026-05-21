Residents are being warned about a potentially dangerous playground in Debrecen

Complaints were received about an area covered with concrete debris and rubble at the playground on Domb Street, according to a social media post by the Civil Fórum Debrecen Association.

The organization said photos and reports had appeared in a local Debrecen community group showing that the area around the playground was in a hazardous condition. Representatives of the association later inspected the site in person and reported the issue to the City Development Department.

According to their information, the concrete debris has since been removed, but the construction work has not yet been completed and the playground has not officially been opened for use.

The Civil Forum asked residents living nearby to exercise increased caution in the area and to pay special attention to children’s safety until the construction work is fully finished.