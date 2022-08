DKV Zrt. informs passengers that this morning, a technical error occurred at Kálvin square.

Traffic on tram line 1 and tram line 2 will change until the technical fault is resolved. Due to the problem, the trams run in several sections. Tram traffic is suspended between Kálvin square and Honvéd street and Kálvin square and Kölcsey Centre (Hunyadi János street) stops.

Details: https://www.dkv.hu/forgalmi_hirek/2547

DKV