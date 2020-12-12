President Áder Marks Hanukkah in Video Message to EMIH Celebration

Even under current restrictions due to the coronavirus epidemic, Hanukkah will be a holiday of freedom and light, President János Áder said in a video message sent to a celebration organised online by the Unified Hungarian Jewish Congregation (EMIH).

In his message, Áder noted that the lights of Hanukkah were lit in front of Budapest’s Nyugati railway station 22 years ago for the first time in a public space. “Every year since, again and again many have demonstrated their faith, turned to each other, and shared their joy generously with other residents of the city,” Ader said. EMIH leader Slomo Köves said that Hanukkah was a celebration of miracles that happened 2,000 years ago, when a handful of Jewish freedom fighters defeated the large army of Syrian Greeks, and then the oil sufficient for just one day, fuelled the lamps of the Temple eight days long.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay