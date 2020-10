Péter Bergendy’s new film entitled Post Mortem is going to premiere today at Warsaw International Film Festival.

Post Mortem, Péter Bergendy’s new Hungarian horror movie will arrive to the Hungarain cinemas in January, 2021, however, the film is to premiere today at a very prestigious international film festival in Warsaw, Poland.

Post Mortem is about a photographer and a little girl who confront ghosts in a haunted village after the First World War.

Photo: imdb.com