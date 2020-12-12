Hungary Industrial Output Up 0.6% YR/YR in October

Economy
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Hungary Industrial Output Up 0.6% YR/YR in October

Industrial output in Hungary edged up by an annual 0.6% in October, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

Adjusted for the number of working days, output rose by 2.7%. In a monthly comparison, output was up 2.8% when adjusted for working day and seasonal changes. Output of the food drinks and tobacco segment, which accounted for 11% of manufacturing sector output, fell by 4.5% in October. The automotive segment, which made up 32% of manufacturing, expanded by 7.6%. The output of the computer, electronics and optical equipment segment, with a 13% weight in manufacturing, climbed by 10.4%.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Universities of Debrecen and Oradea examine labour market situation in Bihar region

antaladrienn

Government to Extend Loan Repayment Moratorium

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Erste’s Andreas Treichl: Foreign Currency Loan was a Mistake

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *