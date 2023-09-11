The FAO expects a record grain harvest in the world similar to that of 2021

This year’s grain harvest in the world may reach a record amount in 2021, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, FAO.



In its forecast published on its website, the organization expects a global grain harvest of 2.815 billion tons, 0.9 percent higher than last year, the same as the amount harvested in 2021.

The wheat harvest is expected to be 2.6 percent lower than last year, reaching 781.1 million tons, which is still the second-largest amount. Due to the drought, the harvest in Canada and the European Union is falling compared to last year, and heavy rains in China are worsening the harvest outlook in several important wheat-growing regions of the country. At the same time, more wheat can be harvested in the United States, India and Ukraine than previously estimated.

According to the FAO’s calculations, the global corn harvest could be at a record level of 1.215 billion tons this year.

(MTI)

Photo: Yvette Frank