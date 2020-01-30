Cornerstone laid for 24 billion HUF sports hall

Local and central government officials laid the cornerstone of a 24 billion forint (EUR 71m) multipurpose sports hall in Tatabánya, in north-western Hungary, that will be a backup venue for the 2022 European Men’s Handball Championship, which Hungary is hosting together with Slovakia. The sports hall with a capacity to seat more than 6,000 spectators will be completed by the autumn of 2021.

State secretary for sport Tünde Szabó said the two pillars of the government’s sports policy are getting more youth to make healthy activities a regular part of their lives and hosting more international sporting events.

MTI