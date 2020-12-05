DK to Nominate Liberal’s’ Bősz in 2022 Opposition Parliament District Primary

Anett Bősz, the head of the Liberal Party, will contest an opposition primary in Pest County ahead of the 2022 general election in the colours of the Democratic Coalition (DK), the daily Magyar Nemzet said. DK will be nominating Bősz in Pest County’s first electoral district.

The paper said said the move was a part of a conscious effort by DK to feature younger faces in a bid to appeal more to young voters. The paper noted that shortly after winning district mayoral elections in Budapest last year, László Kiss and Sándor Szaniszló both changed their affiliation from the Socialist Party to DK.

