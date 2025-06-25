Nationwide fire ban in effect from Wednesday

Due to the ongoing heatwave and prolonged lack of rainfall, a nationwide fire ban will take effect in Hungary starting Wednesday, meaning it is prohibited to light fires in forests, wooded areas along railways and roads, and even at designated fire pits — the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nébih) announced on its website Wednesday.

They added that burning of stubble and weeds is also banned during this period of heightened fire risk.

According to the statement, the biomass in forests and adjacent areas has dried out due to the extreme heat and lack of precipitation across the country. The risk of fire ignition has increased in all wooded areas and regions covered with dry vegetation. The drought conditions and extremely dry biomass mean that even a light breeze could cause rapid fire spread, with surface fires potentially reaching flame heights of 15 to 30 meters.

Nébih emphasized that, given the increased fire risk, and with the agreement of the National Directorate General for Disaster Management of the Ministry of Interior, the fire ban will apply to the entire territory of Hungary from June 25.

For current fire bans and fire safety regulations, the public can consult the maps available at www.erdotuz.hu or www.katasztrofavedelem.hu.

The authorities urge the public to strictly observe the fire ban, as responsible behavior can prevent severe environmental and property damage, Nébih stressed in its statement.

(MTI)