CMO: No changes planned to Covid-19 vaccination rollout in Hungary

There are no changes planned to the Covid-19 vaccination rollout in Hungary, the chief medical officer said on public radio on Sunday.

Cecília Müller told Kossuth Radio that vaccine deliveries in the coming week would probably be smaller, for technical reasons, as Pfizer readies to ramp up production. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that hitches can be expected in European deliveries of Pfizer and BioNtech vaccines in the weeks ahead but the companies offered assurances they will make all contracted deliveries by the end of the first quarter. Pfizer said temporary interruptions could be expected as a result of the expansion of a plant in Puurs, Belgium, but would result in a significant increase in production capacity.

MTI