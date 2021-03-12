A bed caught fire in Nádudvar

On Thursday morning, in Nádudvar, Alkotás Street, a bed caught fire in a family house. Professional firefighters in Püspökladány extinguished the fire with a jet of water, the county disaster management announced. The organization also reported further events.

Due to open fire, the units intervened in Téglás during the day yesterday because dry weed was burning next to the station. In Nyírmihálydi, on Gelsi út, in the garden of a residential house, five hundred square meters of dry grass burned. Firefighters intervened again in Hajdúhadház, at the end of Irinyi Street.

They could not approach the area with a vehicle syringe, so they caught the flames with hand tools. Its acacia undergrowth burned on the Dombos farm in Debrecen. Professional firefighters at the county seat extinguished the fire with a jet of water.

The weed burned on a thousand square meters in Pocsa, the Apáti settlement. The flames also endangered residential houses. The municipal firefighters of Létavértes extinguished the fire with hand tools and a jet of water. Volunteers also put out an outdoor fire yesterday. In Hosszúpályi, at the end of Homok utca, the dry weed burned on one thousand five hundred square meters.

The municipal firefighters of the existence and three members of the Hajdú Special Research Rescue Association intervened with a water jet and hand tools. In the evening, professional firefighters from Nyíradony also went out to put out the fire.

In Nyíracsád, on Kossuth Street, weed burned, while in Nyírábrány, on Határőr Street, an outbuilding was on fire. In addition to the firefighters in Nyíradony, the units in Debrecen were also alerted to the late evening fire. Firefighters extinguished the flames with two jets of water. No one was injured in the fire.

