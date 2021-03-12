Infrastructure investments in the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Debrecen

Significant investments and developments will start in 2021 at the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Debrecen (DE), where new parts of the building will be created and the existing building parts will be renewed with state support, as well as the equipment will increase.The development is justified by the increase in the number of students of the Faculty of Engineering (MK), which exceeds 3,000, almost 900 of whom participate in English-language training. From September, a new BSc program, the Automotive Engineering program, started in the faculty, so currently there are 7 undergraduate programs and 8 master’s programs.

– The increase in staff numbers has posed a significant challenge to the organization of education due to the limited number of rooms, as three courses – mechanical engineering, environmental engineering and technical management – are currently in dual training, with more and more companies interested. This is also shown by the growing number of collaborations – Géza Husi, the dean of MK, told the hirek.unideb.hu portal.

During the investment, the educational building wing will be complexly renovated and modernized on about 7,000 m2, and a new building of almost 3,000 m2, housing departments, laboratories and seminar rooms, will be added to the existing building “A” from Virág Street. At the same time, the complete renovation of building “B” will begin, during which the area will be expanded in terms of floor space and floor additions.

At the same time, the physical connection of the two buildings is realized by creating a connecting closed bridge structure. As a result, the work of the faculty can be reorganized. It is planned that Building “A” will continue to include predominantly educational spaces, while Building “B” will house the faculty and administrative units of the faculty, including the Dean’s Office, the Department of Studies, and the Student Government.

It is of special interest that UD TUTI Science, Technology and Innovation Park Nonprofit Kft.

as a university in-house company, Antal Puhl, Ybl- and Pro Architectura Award-winning architect, Professor Emeritus of the Faculty of Engineering, is the lead designer of the general design work processes related to the development of the Faculty of Engineering. His work is assisted by Péter Dajka, a Pro Architectura award-winning architect, and a number of engineers from among the faculty’s former students, so now the masters and their students are “examining” together with their completed building in front of future students and faculty.

The plans for the development have been approved, and construction work is expected to begin later this year.

However, in addition to the increase in the number of students, the supply of specialists from automotive companies also requires further developments. Based on the needs of automotive and automotive supplier companies already established or settling in the city, the training portfolio of the Faculty of Engineering is constantly expanding to provide a workforce with the appropriate professional knowledge and practical experience.

– In order to provide practical training for students majoring in automotive engineering, as well as to place equipment and test benches for automotive research, the institution will build a new laboratory building, also with state support, which will be built in the University’s Science, Technology and Innovation Park. , Deputy Rector for Technical Innovation and Training Development of the University of Debrecen.

The more than 2,000 square meter automotive research center is in the design phase, similar to the Ótemető Street developments, with the participation of current and former faculty members, including designers Tamás Szentirmai, Gábor Sombor and Balázs Juhász.

