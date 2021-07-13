Hungary Records Three Fatalities, 102 New Infections

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Three patients died over the weekend, while 102 new Covid infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Monday.

 

So far 5,538,557 people have received a first jab, while 5,175,503 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections has declined to 37,023, while hospitals are treating 73 Covid patients, 12 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 1,649 people in official quarantine, while 6,210,862 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 808,539 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,007. Fully 741,509 people have made a recovery.

 

