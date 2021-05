A new exhibition will be opened on 19th May at 4:30 pm.

Date: Wednesday (19th May) 4:30 pm

Venue: DAB Székház, Debrecen (49. Thomas Mann street)

Program: Opening ceremony of an exhibition presenting artworks created by Sándor Torok painter (1936-2006). A speech will be given by Prof. Dr. István Rácz. The display will be opened by Prof. Dr. Zoltán Szekanecz. He will be accompanied by Sándor Papp guitarist.