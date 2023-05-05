Debrecen police are looking for a bicycle thief

The Debrecen Police Department 09010/2312/2022. is conducting a criminal investigation on suspicion of committing the crime of theft.

According to the investigation, the man in the video stole a bicycle on October 29, 2022, at around 10:30 p.m. in Debrecen, on Árpád Square.

The Debrecen Police Department requests that anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the crime report in person at the Debrecen Police Department (Budai Ézsaiás utca 4, Debrecen) or make a report by phone at 06-52/457-040, available 24 hours a day on the telephone number 06-80/555-111, or on the toll-free telephone number 112 of Telefontanú. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.