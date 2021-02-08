Fatal Accident: a Taxi and a Train Collided in Debrecen

Police
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Fatal Accident: a Taxi and a Train Collided in Debrecen

Despite the red traffic sign, a 38-year-old taxi driver drove his car on the rails in Debrecen, avoiding the lowered barrier, RTL Klub reported on 7th February.

According to the television channel, a freight train collided with the car, pushing the wreck in front of it for hundreds of meters. The taxi driver suffered so severe injuries that he died after being taken to the hospital. On the website of RTL Klub, it is written that his colleagues considered the taxi driver a reliable employee and were shocked by what happened.

Police are investigating the accident.

24.hu
pixabay

Related Posts

Two dead and six injured in an accident on Road 4633

Bácsi Éva

A man was arrested for driving in a state of intoxication

Bácsi Éva

Fatal Accident: a Taxi and a Train Collided in Debrecen

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *