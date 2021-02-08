Fatal Accident: a Taxi and a Train Collided in Debrecen

Despite the red traffic sign, a 38-year-old taxi driver drove his car on the rails in Debrecen, avoiding the lowered barrier, RTL Klub reported on 7th February.

According to the television channel, a freight train collided with the car, pushing the wreck in front of it for hundreds of meters. The taxi driver suffered so severe injuries that he died after being taken to the hospital. On the website of RTL Klub, it is written that his colleagues considered the taxi driver a reliable employee and were shocked by what happened.

Police are investigating the accident.

24.hu

pixabay