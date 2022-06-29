Biharkeresztes police officers take action against an overweight vehicle and a person in a circle

A Romanian citizen applied to leave at Ártánd Road Border Crossing on June 27, 2022, at 9 p.m. Police certified the driver and found that the man-driven van and its load exceeded the maximum permissible total weight. The police imposed an administrative fine of HUF 500,000 on the driver of the vehicle.

As a passenger of a bus, a Romanian citizen wanted to enter the same country at 1 a.m. on June 28, 2022. During the inspection, the border police established that the Kecskemét Police Headquarters had issued a roundabout against the man because he had not paid the fine imposed on him, which was changed to confinement by the Szeged District Court. He was also circulated by the District Court of Baja for an unpaid fine because he had not started serving his sentence. The man was produced and then transferred to the Kiskunhalas National Penitentiary.

police.hu