Hail, Thunderstorms and Showers to Come in the Afternoon

Showers and thunderstorms are expected in the northern part of the country.
In the coming hours, showers can occur in other parts of the country, too. Precipitation is concentrated in a small area. Lightning can also occur, especially in the mountains, and a heavier thunderstorm is not ruled out either. After sunset the number of thunderstorms will decrease, they will disappear in the evening.
You can expect with the thunderstorms:
– heavy rainfall in a short time (20-30mm)
– strong, sometimes stormy wind
– hail
metkep.hu
pixabay