Various Products Recalled By Nébih

Nébih recalled various chocolates, sweets, cakes, wafers, chewing gums, puffed rice products of Elite brand due to suspicion of salmonella contamination.

Nébih asks customers not to consume products with the same credentials below!



Applicant: RASFF (Israel) / Pagony Public

RASFF reference number: 2022.2517

Product names: Elite brand chocolates, sweets, cakes, wafers, chewing gums, puffed rice

Brand: Elite

Origin of product: Israel

Nature of the problem: Suspicion of Salmonella contamination

