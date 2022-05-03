Various Products Recalled By Nébih

Nébih recalled various chocolates, sweets, cakes, wafers, chewing gums, puffed rice products of Elite brand due to suspicion of salmonella contamination.
Nébih asks customers not to consume products with the same credentials below!
Applicant: RASFF (Israel) / Pagony Public
RASFF reference number: 2022.2517
Product names: Elite brand chocolates, sweets, cakes, wafers, chewing gums, puffed rice
Brand: Elite
Origin of product: Israel
Nature of the problem: Suspicion of Salmonella contamination
