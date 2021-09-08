16-Year-Old Teenager From Vaja Committed Suicide

The whole country was shaken by the tragedy of Gábor Tisza. The 16-year-old boy from Vaja (Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg county) probably committed suicide because his schoolmates bullied him.

Gábor Tisza was found dead yesterday. His mother had been looking for him for two days. According to her, the reason for the teenager’s disappearance was that his schoolmates constantly hurt Gábor, who repeatedly complained about this to his mother.

Gábor left for school on Monday morning (5th September), but did not arrive. Yesterday, the sad news was posted on the community page of his mother that her suspicions were confirmed, Gábor was found dead.

Metropol contacted Vay Ádám Secondary School to ask if they knew what Gábor’s mother claims that her son was bullied at school. We don’t know anything about the case – they said first and then continued as follows: We do not comment on the matter.

At 7 o’clock on Monday morning, Gábor left for school, but he did not arrive. Gábor’s mother, Edina, updated her post on Monday, looking for her missing son. I have a son, but unfortunately it’s too late !!! He died. The circumstances of Gábor’s death are not yet public.

