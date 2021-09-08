The driver drove off the scene of the accident without stopping

The Traffic Police Department of the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters prosecuted a long-distance resident for a well-founded suspicion of committing a misdemeanor offense. According to the investigation, the suspect was driving his car on Highway 47 on March 23, 2021, around 7:30 p.m. He was driving from Sáránd in the direction of Derecske, when he switched with his car to the left-hand traffic lane in the direction of travel, where he collided tangentially with a car in front of him. The rearview mirror of the man’s car was torn off, and the rearview mirror, windshield, and window of the other vehicle were also broken, yet the driver drove on without stopping.

The uniformers soon identified the driver, who had already been questioned as a suspect at noon that day. The man testified.

The Traffic Police Department of the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu