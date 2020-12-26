Police Officer Stabbed in Újpest Awakened From Medically Induced Coma

The policeman, who was stabbed on Thursday by a raging man in Budapest in Kassai street, Budapest (district IV.) has been awakened from deep sleep.

The life of the police sergeant was most likely saved by his colleague who shot the attacker. The 23-year-old police woman was also taken to hospital for observation due to the shock she had experienced after the incident. She would have been released from the hospital hours ago, however, she did not leave the institution until her partner recovered.

As we reported earlier, the stabbed sergeant was taken to hospital on Thursday morning with life-threatening injuries. His attacker was shot by the injured patrol’s partner. ORFK said yesterday that police had received several alerts because of an aggressively shouting man in IV. district. In a block-of-flats, a raging man ran from floor to floor kicking the front doors.

Two police officers arrived at the scene at 6:43 a.m. The attacker, according to the spokesman, stabbed the male policeman, a 26-year-old sergeant, with a knife several times without any precedent. The patrol’s companion, a 23-year-old sergeant used her service firearm to protect her companion and her own life, firing several shots at the attacker, a 35-year-old man from Délegyháza who died on the scene.

The stabbed policeman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, his colleague was not physically injured, but was also hospitalized due to the shocked she experienced.

pestinap.hu