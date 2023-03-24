Food distribution is taking place in Debrecen again

The Debrecen Women’s Public Association of Kéretlen Figyelem welcomes the people of Debrecen with a difficult fate at its free food distribution on the last Sunday of the month. According to the association’s announcement, this time, the needy are waiting for them on Petőfi Square, in the area in front of the underpass, on March 26 (Sunday) between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.



The head of the association informed our editors that we can provide a hot meal for a total of 150 people, which will be pre-boxed stuffed cabbage with fresh bread, according to the previous request. Ibolya Tukoráné Kádár asks the visitors to put on a mask.

The association is also waiting for donations from Debrecen residents. Primarily durable food – unlimited quantities – fruit, potatoes, oil, cleaning products.

Anyone who wants to help or provide support can contact the following phone number +36 30 9841 963

You can also help by bank transfer: Account number of the Debrecen Women’s Public Association of Unsolicited Attention:

Polgári Bank ZRT 612 00261-11059802

They are asking to enter in the announcement: food distribution, 2023

Ibolya Tukorané Kádár

The head of the association.