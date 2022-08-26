In 2035, the History of Internal Combustion Engines Will End in California

In California, the distribution of new cars, SUVs and trucks equipped with internal combustion engines will be completely banned from 2035, the federal state’s regulatory body has decided.

According to the decision of the California Air Resources Board, in 2035 one fifth of the cars sold can still be plug-in hydrides, which are partially powered by an internal combustion engine, but the remaining models must be fully electric or hydrogen powered.

Based on the regulations, the first deadline would be 2026, by which time one third of new cars sold must be zero-emission – this ratio was 16 percent in the first quarter of this year in California, i.e. half of the requirement.

If the decision is implemented, it would halve vehicle emissions in the state of California, although based on the decision, the continued use of gasoline and diesel-powered cars that have already been put into service will be allowed, and the used car market will not be restricted either.

California’s example can be followed by other states, currently 17 of the federal states of the United States have adopted certain measures to phase out internal combustion engines, but Thursday’s decision in California is by far the most ambitious of them.

