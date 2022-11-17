Kúria Head Receives US Ambassador

András Zs Varga, the president of the Kúria, Hungary’s supreme court, received David Pressman, the new ambassador of the United States to Hungary, in his office on Wednesday.

The ambassador’s meeting with Varga and the court’s staff members was part of a courtesy visit, the Kúria’s communications department said in a statement. At the end of the meeting, at the ambassador’s request, the President of the Court showed one of the Court’s courtrooms and the gallery of portraits of the former Presidents of the Court, the statement added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay