DK Calls for Pension Increase

The opposition Democratic Coalition (DK) calls for a 10% pension increase with retroactive effect and the one-off payment of 100,000 forints (EUR 246) for pensioners.

Data of the Central Statistical Office show that food prices in Hungary have gone up by 40%, Erzsébet Németh Gy told an online press conference. The 5% pension increase implemented by the government “is far not enough to offset inflation,” she said. DK will soon meet pensioners’ trade unions for talks and present them the party’s proposal, she said.

