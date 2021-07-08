A change has been announced in relation to emergency care in Debrecen

From Wednesday, the segregated respiratory emergency care will be discontinued at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen. The Kenézy Gyula Campus and the Nagyerdei Campus also provide comprehensive patient care, according to the territorial principle. The change was made possible by a reduction in the number of coronavirus patients.

The Emergency Patient Department of the Gyula Kenézy Campus, which previously provided respiratory emergency care, will return to full care on July 7 at 8 a.m., thus eliminating the system of segregated respiratory emergency care.

From Wednesday, the DE KK Emergency Clinic will also provide comprehensive patient care, including the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory patients.

However, pre-triage remains in the screening of patients with coronavirus infection in both emergency admission departments.

Patients suspected or confirmed to have a coronavirus infection are examined and first treated at the outpatient clinic of the Department of Infectious Diseases, DE KK. However, if the patient is unable to be transported due to a serious condition and requires immediate medical attention, they will be provided at the point of application. Therefore, a COVID isolation room will be designated at both emergency care sites.

COVID-positive patients in need of intensive care are transported by the National Ambulance Service to the intensive care unit of the Gyula Kenézy Campus dedicated to COVID care.

Patients requiring toxicological care will be admitted to the Gyula Kenézy Campus Emergency Department on July 7 from 8 a.m., except for patients with severe, critical conditions who are cared for at the Nagyerdei Campus Emergency Clinic.

The management of the Clinical Center calls for the cooperation and understanding of patients and relatives.

hirek.unideb.hu