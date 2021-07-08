Water is distributed to those waiting at the Grand Station and at the Bus Station

Bácsi Éva

The railway company will provide its passengers with mineral water at the Budapest main railway stations and the larger rural railway and bus stations during the heat alarm, Mávinform said.

According to the announcement, in Budapest at Keleti, Déli railway station, Kelenföld, Kőbánya-Kispest, Rákospalota-Újpest, as well as in the countryside in Miskolc, Debrecen, Nyíregyháza, Békéscsaba, Szeged, Kecskemét, Szolnok, Győr, Pécs, Nagykanizsa, Siófok. Those waiting for trains can receive water free of charge at Veszprém, Zalaegerszeg and Celldömölk stations.

Mineral water is distributed by the railway company between 10 am and 5 pm – as long as the weather makes it necessary. The Volánbusz provides passengers with drinking water in the area of ​​the bus stations.

In addition, Volánbusz distributes mineral water at bus stations with higher traffic on weekdays between 12 and 2 pm: in Békéscsaba, Budapest, Debrecen, Eger, Győr, Kaposvár, Kecskemét, Miskolc, Nyíregyháza, Pécs, Szeged, Szeged, Szeged, Szeged, Szeged, Szeged In Tatabánya, Veszprém and Zalaegerszeg – the announcement states.

 

MTI

