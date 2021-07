The patrols stopped a local resident on an auxiliary motorcycle in Balmazújváros, Bólyai Street, on July 6, 2021 at 9:40. The officers checked the man and found that he had never had a driver’s license. Police arrested the motorcyclist and detained him for committing an offense of driving without a permit.

The Balmazújváros Police Headquarters brought the 24-year-old man to justice in an accelerated infringement procedure that day.

