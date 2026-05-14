Salary is the most important factor in evaluating jobs, regardless of age group, survey finds

All active generations in the labor market agree that salary, location, and work schedule are the most important factors when evaluating a job, according to a new representative survey by Profession.hu.

However, the study found that different age groups prioritize additional aspects differently. For Generation Z workers aged 29 and under, home office opportunities rank highest after salary-related factors. Among Millennials (Generation Y, aged 30–45), the personality of the manager is especially important, while Generation X workers aged 46–60 value company reliability the most. The oldest workers prioritize the possibility of working independently.

The survey, conducted in February with 1,000 participants, revealed that employees aged 61 and older, as well as workers aged 29 and under, are the most satisfied with their salaries. Sixty-two percent of the oldest respondents and 54 percent of the youngest expressed satisfaction with their pay.

Older employees experience the least work-related anxiety, while Generation Z is most concerned about excessive workload and the risk of burnout, followed by lack of appreciation and job insecurity.

For Millennials aged 30–45, the biggest issue is feeling insufficiently recognized for their achievements at work. At the same time, they feel the most secure in their positions, with only 26 percent fearing they could lose their jobs in potential layoffs.

Workers aged 46–65 similarly struggle with burnout and a lack of appreciation in the workplace.

The research also found that younger employees are more likely to perceive risks associated with overwork. Despite this, many would only consider changing jobs if offered a significantly higher salary. Forty-one percent of younger respondents said they would switch jobs for a net pay increase of 100,000–200,000 forints, while only 7 percent would move for an increase of 50,000 forints.

By contrast, around one-third of Generation X and Y workers would change jobs for a salary increase of 50,000 forints, and a similar proportion said they would switch for a raise between 100,000 and 200,000 forints.

The study also examined what factors could lead employees to resign. A salary reduction would prompt 53 percent of Generation Z workers, 54 percent of Millennials, 43 percent of Generation X employees, and 38 percent of the oldest workers to leave their jobs.

The statement quoted Alma Kispéter, senior recruitment and selection expert at Profession.hu, who said companies that pay attention to employees’ mental health, workload, leadership quality, predictability, and recognition are the ones most likely to remain attractive workplaces in the long term.

(MTI)