Accident at Eve Power construction site in Debrecen

An accident involving personal injury occurred Wednesday morning at the EVE Power Hungary construction site in Debrecen. According to the company, a crane operator was injured while working.

In a statement, the company said the incident happened on May 13 during the morning hours at the construction area. Preliminary information indicates that an employee of one of the investor’s subcontractors was carrying out a lifting operation involving the movement of concrete elements as a crane operator.

“As the operation was completed, while the crane was unloaded, it became unstable and tilted toward the building,” the statement said. According to the company, the subcontractor’s employee “left the operator’s cabin during the unexpected situation, resulting in injuries.”

The company emphasized that “clarifying the circumstances and the investigation related to the accident are still ongoing in cooperation with the authorities.”

Emergency services were notified immediately after the accident, and both an ambulance and a rescue helicopter arrived at the scene. After receiving treatment on site, the injured worker was transported to hospital in stable condition. According to the National Ambulance Service, the injured man is around 50 years old.

EVE Power Hungary stated that the safety of workers on the construction site is of utmost importance, and therefore the company is fully cooperating with the subcontractor involved and with authorities investigating the incident.

The company also noted that since the injured person is employed by a subcontractor, the subcontracting company has been asked to provide official information regarding the worker’s condition and the outcome of the investigation.

According to the statement, following the accident the company began consultations with all subcontractors regarding the importance of complying with occupational safety regulations and also requested that they provide refresher workplace safety training for their employees.