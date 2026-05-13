A man threatened children playing football in Debrecen with a rifle – They ran home crying

The 56-year-old man was disturbed by children loudly playing next door. Debrecen police have completed the investigation and proposed that he be brought before the court.

Children were playing football on the afternoon of April 25 in Debrecen, and one of them was even blowing a whistle during the game while the ball occasionally bounced against the fence, police recalled in a statement.

The neighbor grew fed up with the noisy youngsters and emphasized his desire for a quieter Sunday afternoon by appearing with an air rifle in his hands. His actions proved effective, as the frightened children ran home crying to their parents, who immediately called the police.

Patrol officers questioned both parties, then took the 56-year-old neighbor into custody and seized the air rifle. During questioning, the man gave a detailed confession, explaining that he acted out of sudden anger, though he later regretted scaring the children so badly.

The Debrecen Police Department conducted proceedings against him for armed hooliganism. Investigators recently completed the case and recommended that he be brought before the court.