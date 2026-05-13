Battery module assembly has started at CATL’s new module factory building in Debrecen

CATL’s investment in Debrecen has reached a new milestone: battery module assembly began in a new building on May 6th, following the receipt of all necessary permits. The annual capacity of the new module assembly line is 5 GWh.

CATL’s investment in Debrecen has reached the finish line. The construction of the company’s first cell factory has already been completed in the Southern Industrial Park, the installation of Industry 4.0 equipment has also been completed. As soon as all the permits required for the start of cell production are obtained the test production of battery cells will begin.

Module production has already been underway since autumn 2024 in a rented hall on two production lines, where 240.000 modules have been produced so far, powering 60.000 electric cars in Europe. On the 6th of May, the assembly of battery modules also began in a newly constructed building next to the company’s cell factory, after CATL Debrecen had received all the necessary permits. The annual capacity of the new module assembly line is 5 GWh.

The investment is driven by the increasing demand in Europe for high-performance, safe EV batteries, which CATL is serving with innovative, high-performance and long-life batteries, continuously adapting its product portfolio to the European customers.

(CATL)