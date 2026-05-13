Fatal attack in Debrecen: Financial dispute escalated into murder

A 41-year-old man reported from his rented apartment in Debrecen on the morning of November 11, 2024, that he had found his friend dead in his living room.

During the investigation at the scene, police determined that the man’s death had been caused by foul play. According to the evidence, the caller and the later victim had been drinking together when an argument over money broke out between them in the evening, leading to a fight. The 42-year-old man suffered such severe injuries that he died at the scene.

Police detained, questioned, and placed the assailant from Nyíregyháza under criminal custody, and the court ordered his pre-trial detention.

The Criminal Investigation Directorate initially launched proceedings for assault causing death, but during the full investigation the case was reclassified as murder committed for financial gain and from a vile motive or purpose.

Investigators also identified one of the suspect’s acquaintances, as it turned out that after the fight the man called him over to the apartment. They discussed what to do and eventually decided to take the victim’s money. The 46-year-old man pocketed the stolen cash and then left the apartment. Only after this did the 41-year-old perpetrator call emergency services.

Investigators also questioned the 46-year-old resident of Budapest as a suspect; he must answer for being an accessory after the fact. Detectives completed the investigation in recent days and forwarded the case files to the prosecutor’s office with a recommendation to file charges.