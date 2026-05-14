Wizz Air to resume Budapest-Tel-Aviv flights from May 28

Wizz Air will restart its air connection between Budapest and Tel Aviv from May 28, following an improvement in the security situation.

The company said the decision follows the latest update from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and reflects its ongoing cooperation with international and local authorities, including aviation and security bodies, as well as its strong commitment to ensuring safe operations.

They added that the airline continues to closely monitor developments and remains in regular contact with aviation safety agencies, security authorities, and government bodies.

Wizz Air also said it continuously reviews its operations and may adjust its schedule in line with official industry guidelines.

According to the announcement, several hundred thousand tickets are already available on wizzair.com and through the WIZZ app. Flights departing from Budapest at 5 a.m. will operate daily between Ferenc Liszt International Airport and Ben Gurion Airport, restoring one of the most important tourism and business routes after a three-month suspension.

The airline suspended all flights to the region at the end of February due to an escalation in the Middle East security situation.

With the resumption of Tel Aviv services, Wizz Air aims to further strengthen its position as Israel’s leading low-cost carrier and its role in Central and Eastern Europe and beyond. The airline currently operates on more than 1,000 routes and aims to carry 80 million passengers annually by 2026.

(MTI)