EY survey finds companies are not prepared to send their employees abroad

International assignments make employees more loyal and are becoming increasingly important for business operations, but companies are struggling to keep up with the complex regulations surrounding international employment, according to an EY survey involving more than 1,000 HR professionals and employees with international work experience worldwide.

The statement sent to MTI on Thursday highlighted that companies increasingly expect artificial intelligence to help solve these growing challenges.

According to the global survey, most employees who participated in foreign assignments are more likely to remain with their current employer: eight out of ten respondents said their most recent international work experience strengthened their commitment to the company. Workers also increasingly expect employers to handle international work regulations flexibly, especially members of Generation Z.

International mobility has also become a key factor in business competitiveness. Due to unpredictable market changes, companies increasingly need to relocate specialists across countries for investments and projects. At the same time, administrative requirements related to cross-border employment are becoming more complicated. Constantly changing immigration and tax rules present major challenges.

Disruptions in these processes already have direct financial consequences: more than half of the surveyed companies said they had missed business opportunities in the past two years because of immigration or employment-related problems.

Veronika Oláh, partner at EY’s people advisory services division, said companies with smooth and well-organized relocation systems have a major advantage. These firms can transfer talented professionals to new countries or markets twice as fast as competitors. Despite this, only about one in five companies can currently manage these processes effectively and reliably.

Due to the growing complexity of international employment tasks, businesses are increasingly turning to automation and artificial intelligence. According to the EY survey, three-quarters of companies plan to increase investments in technologies supporting international mobility, while seven out of ten respondents are already integrating AI-based solutions to optimize processes.

(MTI)