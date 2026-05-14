Economic, technological and business issues took center stage at PwC’s Debrecen Forum

PwC Hungary organized its Business Forum professional conference in Debrecen for the third time, focusing on the economic development of Eastern Hungary, corporate growth opportunities, and the business application of artificial intelligence.

The full-day event, held at the Kölcsey Center, brought together city leaders, representatives of large corporations, family business owners, and domestic and international experts to share their experiences and future visions. One of the forum’s main topics was the strengthening economic role of Eastern Hungary and the opportunities for cooperation between cities and businesses.

Special attention was also given to the practical use of artificial intelligence, with participants discussing how AI can support manufacturing processes, automation, data-driven decision-making, and workforce training.

During the afternoon panel sessions, participants also addressed the current state of the real estate market, regional development projects, and growth opportunities.